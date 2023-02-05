Taylor Swift's Home Scheme! Home » Taylor Swift » Taylor Swift's Home Scheme! Yet another reason we LOVE Taylor Swift. She’s sooooo smart!!! Via @mrsdowjones Related Posts Not Here For Your Beyonce Questions!! Kelly Rowland And Michelle Williams... The Sad Reason Kylie Minogue Kept Split From Boyfriend Of 5 Years Secret The 1975's Matty Healy vs Oasis Brothers Liam Gallagher And Noel Gallagher: "Sort It Out!" Austin Butler Damaged His Vocal Cords Due To Lingering Elvis Accent?! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Feb 04, 2023 17:35pm PDT Share This Categories Music Minute Taylor Swift Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article