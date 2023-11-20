That's A Wrap! | Perez Hilton

And Momma Perez’s birthday celebrations have come to an end! Thank you to the @MResortSpaCasino in Las Vegas for the yummy meal at Jayde @ 16. The chef personally cooked for us and came over to deliver all her creations. Food tastes better when it’s made from the heart! AND, after dinner – what did mom ? She hit the slot machines at the hotel! Eating and gambling – two of her favorite things!

The perfect way to put a button on her 70th!

What a milestone!

Vegas is so good to our family!

We love you!