The Best Children's Birthday Party Perez Hilton Has Ever Thrown! Mia's 7th!

This is the last big birthday party Perez is throwing until Mia has her quinceañera! Instead of spending all this money on a party that lasts a few hours, we started a new family tradition this year where we take a solo vacation with the birthday child. Three days worth of memories and magic! But, this celebration for our middle child was booked in 2019 and postponed twice because of the pandemic. It finally proceeded and one of Mia’s classmates said it was the best birthday party she’d ever been to. We think she’s right! See all the awesomeness in this vlog! Watch!

