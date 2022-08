Esther’s Kitchen by Chef James Trees is like eating in Napa Valley. The Las Vegas eatery is putting the FRESHNESS in farm-to-table and serving up artisanal Italian food with modern twists. DTLV is popping and this restaurant is a must-visit there!!

And My True 10 gummies and muscle-relief gels are a must-try! CLICK HERE to order today at MyTrue10.com