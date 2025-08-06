The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Shows Off Bruises In Bikini Selfie -- Getting Candid About Graves' Disease

On The Boys, Erin Moriarty plays basically the only good superhero — standing up to all the bad ones. IRL, she’s also showing a hell of a lot of courage!

In the era where everyone is photoshopping or filtering their Instagram feeds, she decided to share an unedited bikini selfie — despite the fact she had bruises from her Graves’ disease treatment.

She wrote in the caption:

“Was gonna go with a one-piece, but I decided to pull up to the poolside function with my Alpha Thymosin bruises out. bc seasons change/so do our bikini bodies.”

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland — which in response becomes more active, which can commonly lead to symptoms ranging from anxiety and difficulty sleeping to weight loss, irregular heartbeat, and tremors.

Erin revealed back in June that she was diagnosed — which came as something of a surprise, as she wrote:

“One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease… Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked.”

The bruises aren’t from the disease itself but rather the treatment. Thymosin alpha naturally occurs in the body, but injections of it help immunocompromised patients.

Thankfully it sounds like it’s working GREAT for the actress! And she still looks amazing in a two-piece, who is she kidding?

