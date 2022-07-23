The First Metaverse SHOW In Real Life! PARTICLE INK: SPEED OF DARK Takes Over Las Vegas! MESMERIZING!

All those people who say Las Vegas does not have culture could not be more wrong!

Debuting in Sin City, the world premiere of Particle Ink: Speed Of Dark is magical!

This theatrical experience is one of the most amazing things I have EVER seen!

An immersive show that fuses sweet storytelling, exceptional animation and groovy graphics with real-life acting and acrobatics.

It is STUNNING!!!

A must must must see!!!

Watch this preview here!

Enjoy! SHARE!

