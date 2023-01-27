The Greatest Love Of All - Indeed!

The Getty Villa before today. WE WERE MISSING OUT! before today. WE WERE MISSING OUT! This is one of our best kept secrets! Magical! So special! We took the kids, but we need to go back on our own! The architecture is stunning - like you're in Italy many hundreds of years ago. AND there is a vast and breathtaking museum focused on ancient works of art. From way before Christ! It is mind-blowing! Transported to so many countries and cultures. Exposed to such beauty! It is truly a MUST visit! Take a tour of the unique property and collection with us! Watch !/hqdefault.jpg" />

One Of The Top 3 Things To Do In Los Angeles - The Getty Villa! SPECTACULAR! See Why Here! | Perez Hilton And Family