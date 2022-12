We got Momma Perez out of the house!! What a special day! We took the children to The Grove to say hello to St. Nick and tell him all they want for Christmas! Then, we went to the movies! A 2 4 1 outing – our favorite kind! Watch for all the fun and our review of Disney’s Strange World!

Enjoy!

