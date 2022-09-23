The Los Angeles Art Show vs My Children: It Went Down! | Perez Hilton And Family

Momma Perez always thinks we’re crazy for taking our young children to see art. We disagree! Children are like dogs. You have to train them! It’s not always easy, though. BUT… it is always fun! We went with the kids to the Los Angeles Art Show and we always love talking to them about what they see, what they like, what inspires them. We also love being surrounded by so much beauty! You have to watch!

