Stop what you’re doing and treat yourself to a break! Our latest podcast is out now and we talk Kim Kardashian & Kanye West, Ted Cruz and Texas, Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker, a Real Housewives exclusive, Demi Lovato, Armie Hammmer, Kendall Jenner, Meghan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly, Vanessa Hudgens, Kris Jenner, Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde, Larsa Pippen, Nick Jonas, Clare Crawley & Dale Moss, Marilyn Manson, Katy Perry, Lori Harvey & Michael B Jordan and so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Feb 22, 2021 06:01am PDT
-
Categories