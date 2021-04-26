Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Caitlyn Jenner's gubernatorial bid! Should we even be discussing Zac Efron's face? What's really going on there! And, is Demi Lovato's "California Sober" affecting her decision-making? No way that photo of her without clothes was uploaded to Instagram Story by mistake! Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!/hqdefault.jpg" />

The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

Too Hot To Handle!

The Perez Hilton Podcast

Our podcast is always great, but this week it is ESPECIALLY AWESOME! So many great topics to talk about that will get everyone riled up! ???? We chat Britney Spears, Meghan Markle, Caitlyn Jenner, Elon Musk, Khloe Kardashian, Zac Efron, Ronnnie Ortiz-Magro, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, James Charles, Chrissy Teigen, Hilaria Baldwin, Lindsay Lohan, Colton Underwood, Kesha, Naomi Campbell, Boy George and MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 26, 2021 16:00pm PDT

Share This