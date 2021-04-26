Too Hot To Handle!

Our podcast is always great, but this week it is ESPECIALLY AWESOME! So many great topics to talk about that will get everyone riled up! ???? We chat Britney Spears, Meghan Markle, Caitlyn Jenner, Elon Musk, Khloe Kardashian, Zac Efron, Ronnnie Ortiz-Magro, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, James Charles, Chrissy Teigen, Hilaria Baldwin, Lindsay Lohan, Colton Underwood, Kesha, Naomi Campbell, Boy George and MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Apr 26, 2021
