This was so French! @VoltaireLV delivered EIGHT sumptuous acts before @KylieMinogue took the stage at @VenetianVegas. The creative team is from Paris and you could tell! Classy AND edgy! So fun! This will be a stand-alone production on nights that there is no headliner. And it’s worth seeing without a diva afterwards! Can’t wait to go back and see them update and add new acts over time!