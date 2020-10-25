This Is Worth $85!

Hello, my fram! Some exciting updates! We are now gonna ship internationally for Perez’s curated box! And… in addition to a special paperback version of his new memoir, which you could get signed, we are also including a Starsona gift card! Perez chargse $85 for those personalized videos and you will get it FOR FREE in the box! For you or a loved one! This will sell out! Hurry and CLICK HERE to add your name to the wait list right now or directly at PerezHiltonBox.com
Related PostsCLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 25, 2020 11:45am PDT
-
Categories