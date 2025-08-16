THREE Songs About Blake Lively On Taylor Swift’s New Album? Here's Why I Think So! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively is shooketh! Related Posts Travis Kelce Had A 'Blackout' Performing With Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour: 'I Felt Like An Ant' The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind! Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Might Headline Super Bowl LX Next Year! See The Clues She Dropped... Backstreet Boys "More Than That" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 16, 2025 13:14pm PDT Share This Categories Music Minute Taylor Swift