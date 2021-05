TINI has done an excellent job of growing her fanbase from Argentina to the world! And her latest song will only make her even bigger.

Miénteme may be our favorite release of hers yet! An old school reggaeton song – but it feels so fresh!

The chorus is one of the catchiest of the year!

Check out the tune – featuring Maria Becerra – above!

