Travis Barker ALREADY Back In The Studio Days After Scary Hospitalization!

Nothing like a scary health battle to get the creative juices flowing!

Just days after Travis Barker was released from the hospital, where he was recovering from a severe bout of pancreatitis triggered by a recent colonoscopy, the Blink-182 drummer was already spotted at the studio!

Have no fear, the rock star looked like he was in great spirits as he was spotted pulling up to a Calabasas recording studio in the driver’s side of a black Mercedes G Wagon on Tuesday. TMZ photographers even caught him fist-pumping the studio operator as he headed into the building. The outlet learned that Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was at the studio for about thirty minutes before other musicians arrived.

His assistant also followed behind with a bunch of food and coffee for everyone inside. It’s unclear what the performer has been working on, but he and his fellow creatives jammed for several hours. Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE.

Good to know Travis is doing better following his health scare! Nothing slows this guy down!

