Tricking My Kids Into Reading More! And Exploring The University Of Southern California! | Perez Hilton And Family

Today’s outing went WAY BETTER than we had planned! Days like this should be cherished! We took our children to the Los Angeles Festival Of Books! Getting them hype about literature! We told them they could each pick out something to buy and they got very excited about that! Perez was excited to spend time at USC and check out their beautiful campus! Come take a look with us and celebrate Momma Perez with a special mukbang at the end! Watch!

Enjoy!

