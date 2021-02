Nothing says “I love you” quite like getting into a heated disagreement on Valentine’s Day. That’s what happened with us and Momma Perez! Despite that, we still gave her some special presents today. And the kids too! Plus, we went on a fun Cupid-inspired adventure out of the house! With a lovely payoff at the end!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!