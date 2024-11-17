Valerie Bertinelli Recounts Terrifying Anxiety Attack In Jaw-Dropping Reveal To Fans

Valerie Bertinelli had the most awful time over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the 64-year-old television star took to Instagram to reveal that she’d just suffered through a debilitating anxiety attack back on Saturday morning. In a remarkably poignant and extremely vulnerable post on the social network, the Valerie’s Home Cooking star explained how panic and anxiety suddenly swept over her, affected her both physically and mentally, and left her with little recourse as she struggled to get through the ordeal.

Nervous about making the reveal in such a public way, she began by noting:

“I’ve sat on this post for a day because it’s incredibly vulnerable and that’s always scary to share. But I’m posting because we’re all out here doing our best having a human experience and none of us want to feel like we’re alone in that.”

After that, the actress — who just recently split from boyfriend Mike Goodnough after nearly a year together — opted to go into greater detail about what happened. She explained:

“So I don’t know if you can tell from this video (and my heart is still beating a little rapidly as I write this) I had a really bad anxiety attack today. I haven’t had one like this in a very, very long time. A few hours ago, I was weeping uncontrollably, and my heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest. I couldn’t stop shaking.”

She continued:

“I know I’m taking a chance, but, I want to share it because I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one out here who has experienced this. Gratefully these attacks have become much more infrequent, so this one took me a little bit by surprise today. This is the after effect. As I’m going through the actual attack.”

Bertinelli then noted how she was trying hard to calm down, focus on her breathing, and work on meditating. She explained that it nevertheless took some serious time to get through it all:

“I almost disassociate and am focused solely on calming down and finding any road to a more relaxed and peaceful body. Because I know it’s just my brain overthinking and catastrophizing but my body goes into overdrive and I have no control over it. Hours later, as I’m doing my best to meditate and EMDR [Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing] my way out of this, this is the after effect that I can’t quite seem to calm all the way yet.”

And she concluded as hopefully as she could muster at this stage of the anxiety attack:

“Part of me is fascinated by what the human body is capable of when our feelings can get in the way or override any reasonable thought and another part of me is just curious on how all of this happens, you know the weird neuropathies in our brain and how it affects our bodies, what feelings (which are just information btw) are and why are they so powerful that they make our body go into overdrive. Anyway… this little bit of vulnerability is brought to you by someone who wants you to know you’re not alone.”

The video that she shared along with the long and shocking caption was even more telling in terms of how debilitating the attack had been on the star. As you can see (below), Valerie really went through it:

Sending ALL the love and light at this point! We hope things get much better as soon as possible!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]