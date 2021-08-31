We Have A Problem!

We’re having some YouTube issues. Not sure when the vlogcast will be up there. BUT, our new show is out NOW for you to listen to! This week – Kanye West, Kanye, Kanye and more Kanye! Demi Lovato is really committed to the California sober lifestyle! Insight on that Nirvana lawsuit! The crate challenge ridiculousness! And MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Aug 30, 2021 17:01pm PDT
