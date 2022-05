Who else is like Perez about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial??? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

You should get into our CBD like this trial! Really into it! CLICK HERE to check out our gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com