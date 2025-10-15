23-Year-Old Woman Killed In Freak Accident At Country Music Fest

Tragedy has struck the music world.

Ava Ahlander, a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her, tragically passed away following a freak accident at the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah over the weekend.

What was supposed to be a fun time with friends, music, and good vibes at the festival set to be headlined by Post Malone turned into a nightmare after a thunderstorm rolled in and forced the event to shut down. Festival-goers scattered to find shelter from the storm, but no one could have predicted the horrifying turn of events that would follow.

According to SLC police per the Salt Lake Tribune and KSL News, Ava was near a car close to a construction site with some of her friends when the unthinkable happened. Strong winds ripped through the area and sent a large wooden plank flying from nearby scaffolding, striking Ava.

She was severely injured and rushed to the hospital She had to be revived — and was for a time, but her family was eventually told that she had no brain activity. She was kept on life support long enough for family members to say goodbye before she passed. She was just 23.

Ava’s uncle Bobby Ahlander spoke to KSL about her life and death, saying:

“She just always loved having fun. It was really fun to be around her. Honestly, it’s been excruciating. The grief and the sorrow, and of course, it’s such a big surprise; and it’s just such a huge loss.”

Originally from Utah, Ava had been living in Seattle and returned home to attend the festival with friends. Music festivals were her thing, her uncle said. And obviously, nobody knew such a freak accident would be in store when that day started. Ugh.

Still, in one last act of selflessness, Ava gave the gift of life to others as an organ donor. On a GoFundMe page raising expenses following her death, the family wrote:

“Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her. Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor — a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.”

Ava is survived by her parents and five siblings.

You can visit the GoFundMe page HERE.

