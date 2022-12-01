Listen To This: Can't Help Falling In Love!

We’ve fallen down a Yahritza Y Su Esencia hole and we don’t want to get out!

It’s mind-blowing how timeless and put together they are at such a young age!

The lead singer is just 15! And her voice is full of wisdom and soul!

Enamorado features the three siblings on guitar – and nothing else. No track. No other instruments.

And it is so moving!!!!

These kids are the future!!!

Check it out above!

