Zombies And More! Everything My Son Made At School This Year! 3rd Grade And LEARNING! | J.R & Perez Hilton

Things get serious in the 3rd grade! Realness! But… it was beautiful to see J.R. Hilton’s personality and his interests shine and be accepted/celebrated as he was accruing valuable knowledge and skills that will help him his entire life! This kid is so capable and sweet! He’s a true angel! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Our CBD is heaven-sent! CLICK HERE to try our acclaimed gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more J.R. Hilton videos!