11-Year-Old Who Fought Off Kidnapper Gets A Surprise From Her Hero: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay!

An 11-year-old girl got the surprise of her life after using a tip from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to help fend off an attacker this week!

On Tuesday morning, Alyssa Bonal was waiting for the bus in Pensacola, Florida, and playing with some homemade blue slime when a man with a knife suddenly pulled over and tried to drag her into his car. But the little lady didn’t go down without a fight! During the bold scuffle, she smeared the slime on the man’s arms to help the police identify and connect him to the attempted kidnapping. Alyssa told Today on Thursday that the information she picked up from SVU actually aided her escape, explaining:

“I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him.”

Related: Casey Anthony Juror HAUNTED By Verdict 10 Years Later!

Note to self: always carry around some gooey slime! In all seriousness, though, we have to commend Bonal on not only her quick thinking but the sheer bravery she exhibited in what had to have been a terrifying ordeal. And it seems like we’re not the only ones who are incredibly proud of the young child.

Alyssa came on Today again the following day, but this time got to virtually meet Mariska Hargitay, AKA the one and only Detective Olivia Benson. The 57-year-old actress praised Alyssa’s courageous efforts, saying:

“I’m so incredibly honored to meet you. … I just want to tell you how blown away me and all of my squad are, and I think the whole world right now, that you had the forethought and the wherewithal to do what you did.”

She continued:

“You’re amazing, sweetheart. You’re amazing. And strong and brave. And what’s most important to everyone is that you’re okay, and that is the most beautiful gift that we all have.”

Aww!! We couldn’t agree more! Bonal, who seemed a little shocked at interaction, told the star that she wouldn’t have expected to ever meet her IRL, expressing:

“It’s amazing to meet you. I never thought in my whole entire life that I was going to be able to even meet you.”

According to People, Hargitay later gave the super fan an autographed script from the hit show with the message:

“You are my hero.”

Before the sit down, the ER alum also took to Instagram to honor the kiddo, writing:

“Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe. And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong, and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!” she continued. Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska.”

We can safely assume that the child’s entire week has been made! Ch-ch-check out the amazing meet-up (below):

An 11-year-old girl in Florida used knowledge gained watching “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to fight off an attacker and help police catch him. She got a special surprise from #SVU star @Mariska Hargitay. @KerryNBC has the story. pic.twitter.com/Gaxf9IGftT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 21, 2021

Now, you may have been wondering what happened to the attacker? As we previously reported, it turned out the cops were able to capture the suspect, Jared Paul Stanga, who allegedly had blue dye marks and slime on his arms. He has since been charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, plus being held on a $1.5 million bond. So it’s safe to say the case is somewhat closed!

What are your reactions to Alyssa’s fight against the assailant AND her conversation with Mariska? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Today/Twitter]