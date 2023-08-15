Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says There Is 'Nothing To Hide' In His Age-Gap Relationship With Wife Sam!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn’t keen on hearing the criticisms that inevitably pop up from the peanut gallery…

The longtime actor and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson have been the focus of quite a bit of internet-based age-gap discussion over the years. As Perezcious readers will recall, the duo first met back in 2009 — when Aaron was just 18 years old — on the set of Nowhere Boy. Sam, who was 42 years old at the time, was directing that flick.

But far beyond a movie project, that film set turned out to be the beginning of a long relationship between the two of them. Since then, the two got engaged (less than a year after filming!), and then not long after that, they announced they were pregnant with heir first daughter, Wylda Rae.

Now, in a new interview with Esquire that was published on Monday, Aaron — who is now 33 years old — is opening up a little bit about the relationship he has with his now-56-year-old wife.

When the mag asked him about their connection together, and how it first began on the set of Nowhere Boy, the British-born star pushed back quite a bit on any characterization that the duo might have had an inappropriate thing going on during filming.

First, Aaron said:

“I don’t think that’s accurate. Yeah, we worked [together] — I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating. But that’s not why I fell in love with her.”

Then, after the outlet kept pushing on the relationship stuff — since internet users appear to be so keen on discussing the topic every time either Aaron or Sam’s names come up in the gossip world — the Kick-Ass actor said:

“I’m trying to be as honest as possible. I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have. But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me.”

Now that Wylda Rae is 13 years old, and the couple’s other daughter Romy Hero is 11, life has apparently gone on smoothly for the duo. Those two girls — along with Sam’s daughters Angelica, now 25, and Jessie, now 15, from her first marriage to Jay Jopling — have made family life a pretty normal thing for Aaron despite his worldwide fame.

The Avengers alum said of his day-to-day dad activities:

“I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities — that’s plenty. That feeds my soul.”

