57-Year-Old Dance Moms Alum Abby Lee Miller Under Fire After Saying She's Into High School Boys!

Abby Lee Miller is sparking criticism for comments made in a recent podcast interview.

The 57-year-old Dance Moms star is being called out on social media right now for openly declaring she is — still — attracted to high schoolers. Specifically, high school football players. And not, like, former high school football players. As she made very clear on the podcast, she means current high school football players.

Wha????

The offending remarks came on Sofia Franklyn‘s Sofia with an F podcast. As we previously reported over the weekend, the podcast — which was published on audio platforms and YouTube late last week — covered Miller’s controversial career on Dance Moms and with her related ventures.

But at one point late in the episode, Abby Lee and Sofia started talking Tom Cruise, and the conversation got onto high school football players. Talking about her crush on the actor, Abby asked the 31-year-old Franklyn if she’d seen Cruise’s 1983 film All The Right Moves. The legendary actor played a high school football player in the four-decade-old flick, of course (and it’s infamously also the one where you can briefly see his penis). But when Sofia said she hadn’t seen the movie, the Dance Moms star told her to get right on it!

THEN the reality TV veteran let fly:

“Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players.”

Then, she added:

“I still like them.”

Sofia responded by pointedly joking that she liked adult “coaches.” However, Abby Lee clarified her remarks even further with a shocking reply that left no doubt about what she meant:

“Not one that used to be in high school but one that is.”

Girl… WTF?!

Sofia quickly cut away and moved to close the podcast out after that, but the damage was done. You can see the exchange go down beginning at about the 46:00 mark of the video (below):

What on earth…

Plenty of folks on social media were icked out by the comments, writing in response to the clip being shared on TikTok:

“Miss Abby NOOOOOOOOO” “I was trying my best to be like ‘oh she must have meant it this way’ until she kept talking and I was like uhhhh” “Not even former players, she had to specify they were STILL IN HS” “The fact that she went back and clarified is crazy”

What do YOU think? Is she just in her Blanche from The Golden Girls phase? Or is this a really creepy thing to say??

