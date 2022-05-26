Abducted Woman Found ‘Chained By Her Ankles’ -- Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By ‘A Familiar Face’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 36-year-old woman from the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago was discovered “chained by her ankles” by police in an abandoned home Saturday evening.

A neighbor heard the woman’s screams for help as he was passing by the boarded-up home and was able to alert police about the situation. In an interview with WGN-TV, the man who was identified as Antione Dobine told of the experience:

“She was screaming, ‘Help,’ and I was like, ‘Who is in there with you?’ and I was asking her different questions. At that time, that is when I made the 911 call. The police said her legs were chained and her hands were handcuffed.”

The community activist then went on to add:

“As I got closer, I’m hearing ‘Boom, boom, boom! Help!’ And that’s what made me call the police.”

How fortunate he was in the right place at the right time.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told reporters that she “believed she had been in the vacant house since last Monday,” seemingly to not be able to recall how long she had actually been held captive. She also stated how she had been crying out for help for “days” before she was finally heard.

How devastating…

To make matters worse, the South Side resident revealed that the man who had committed such atrocities to her was someone she already knew. In her statement, she revealed:

“Just thinking that — that’s a familiar face, that’s a friend of mine. And to do that to me, like — I don’t understand. What would possess somebody to do something like that?”

Continuing her heartbreaking disclosure, she described how she ran into the man at her local grocery store:

“And I had bumped into him, and he was like, ‘Come here for a minute.’”

She said she had spoken to the suspect several times in the past, she explained, but this interaction with him was different. She then recounted the exact moment she was taken:

“He just grabbed me and I’m trying to fight him, but I can’t fight him.”

The woman said her attacker then dragged her to the abandoned home on South Eggleston Avenue, where he proceeded to handcuff and chain her. She says he then raped her twice.

After the abducted woman was discovered and the police were called, it was reported that someone had been seen exiting the home. The man who discovered her, Antione Dobine, livestreamed the entire incident on Facebook. He described to police the appearance of the man who had snuck away, stating he was “five-foot-eight” and wearing a corduroy jacket.

Once freed, the woman was taken to a local hospital to treat any injuries. The 36-year-old expressed her gratitude to Antione for helping her that day, stating:

“He could’ve ignored me, but he heard me, and he helped me. I’m just blessed, I’m truly blessed.”

The investigation is still underway, but the victim warns that she believes the suspect “will strike again”.

We wish the victim and her family healing and peace in this tragic situation. Watch the full story (below):

