Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Issues Powerful Response After Ex DENIES Teen Grooming & Abuse Allegation

Alexa Nikolas WILL share her truth, whether her ex-husband likes it or not!

As we reported, the Zoey 101 alum took to social media to accuse her ex Michael Milosh of sexual abuse and of grooming her starting at age 16. She later followed up her post with a series of messages that appeared to be from other alleged victims.

Days later, the Rhye musician issued a statement denying the 28-year-old actress’ claims, telling SPIN on Wednesday that the allegations only surfaced after he stopped giving Alexa financial support following their divorce. Calling her claims “a piece of revisionist fiction,” he said:

“Like all marriages we had our difficulties and tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended. I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination… I’ve tried to be supportive and help out when repeatedly asked but at a certain point, I was not able to provide any additional financial support. Things seemed to have taken an abrupt change thereafter. Now I am being hit with horrific and spiteful lies.”

So, he’s doing what many alleged abusers do to discredit their accusers: claiming they’re after money.

But Alexa wasn’t having it. The Chicago native fired back with another powerful Instagram post on Thursday, describing her ex’s response as “typical megalomaniacal narcissistic behavior.” She claimed that Milosh denied the truth, “even with evidence in front of him,” and “showed no proof defending himself.”

She also specifically replied to Milosh’s claim that this was retaliatory after he stopped giving her money, writing:

“He is utilizing money as a tool to counteract abusive behavior, as if money erases trauma. I do not need nor do I want your money, I want justice and accountability. The financial deflection tactic is old. I am speaking now because I am no longer under your financial hold for survival. You assassinated your own character a long time ago.”

Alexa went on to demand that Milosh “prove” her allegations were false “beyond an unapologetic statement.” She wrote:

“Stop denying facts. I am not afraid of you anymore. If these allegations are false prove it with evidence. I am waiting…”

The Nickelodeon alum also posted a detailed list of her allegations, and explained how the musician could go about disproving each of them — IF they were false, as he claims.

For instance, she said he used her voice saying “no” to anal sex in his song Don’t Call It, something she points out he could easily disprove.

Clearly, Alexa is not letting Michael get away with his alleged actions. Read her powerful follow-up post (below) — along with his full statement denying her claims.

Michael Milosh’s full statement:

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard. That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me. Alexa and I were married for nearly seven years. Like all marriages we had our difficulties and [sic] tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended. I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying [sic] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination. However, regarding my ex-wife’s recent Instagram post and its listed as serious and demonstratable untrue accusations, it’s simply a piece of revisionist fiction. These are absurd and outrageous false claims about me that a media outlet has published and repeated falsehoods are beyond irresponsible — it’s defamatory. I can only stay the unvarnished truth. Alexa came to Berlin several months after her 18th birthday and we spent a week hanging out enjoying the city taking photographs that she eventually used as her IMDb listing headshot and modeling photos. We fell in love. I visited the following fall and she lived with me in Berlin the following summer but ultimately said she couldn’t live in Germany as her career and life were based in Los Angeles so I moved to Los Angeles for love, for her, for us. This is a story that has been documented extensively around the release of my first record. Our art photography collaborations continued before and during our marriage, we had a Gallery exhibition of the photos I took of Alexa and she was proudly featured on the cover of my album. I’ve done many interviews about my songs the lyrics and what inspired them many about love relationships and sensuality. My life is a touring musician and the pressures of travel and life on the road ultimately took its toll on our marriage and I’m sorry she came to feel my professional life has had a negative impact on her and our life together. Alexa had her own demons and I did my best to be a good husband in trying to overcome them. In the end, we could not help each other. We were married for nearly seven years before the divorce decree was finalized. We filed for divorce using a mediator who arrived at a fair settlement and processes the documents. Neither of us engaged individual divorce attorneys and there is no courtroom drama. Even after all of my alimony obligations, I continued to send money when she said she needed it for car repairs, moving deposits, back taxes, creative projects at her many requests. I’ve tried to be supportive and help out when repeatedly asked but at a certain point, I was not able to provide any additional financial support things seemed to have taken an abrupt change thereafter. Now I am being hit with horrific and spiteful lies. I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue. I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors.”

