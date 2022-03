Keep an eye out and your ears on Alfie Templeman!

This kid is just 19 years old! He writes his songs. Plays the instruments. And produces it all!

He’s got the talent, versatility and vision!

Obvious Guy is such a feelgood vibe!

Sonically this feels like if Mika and Chromeo had a baby!

Indie disco R&B! Is there a term for that????

Check out happy energy above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from Alfie Templeman!