Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Straight Up Calls Amber Heard A Liar To Her Face! Wow.

Cross? More like two jabs and an uppercut! It’s gotten combative before between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s lawyers, but man this is another level!

In the last cross-examination of the defamation trial, Camille Vasquez did more than press and prod the defendant. She rubbed her face in how poorly the hearings had gone for her! She straight up called her a liar multiple times throughout the hostile Q&A, saying at one point:

“Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?”

Daaaaamn! Amber fought back:

“I haven’t lied about anything.”

Vasquez pushed her on several points, and over and over again the refrain was an implication that everyone else was lying.

Related: Amber Says Johnny Depp Fans Threaten To Put Her ‘Baby In The Microwave’

For instance, Amber had testified that Johnny trashed the trailer where they were staying in Hicksville, the night she alleged he got high and sexually assaulted her with his fingers, giving her a “cavity search.” When confronted with the testimony of the trailer park’s manager, Morgan Knight, who said the trailer was NOT trashed and that he saw Amber yelling at Johnny, not the other way around, she said:

“I don’t know who that guy was or if he had any involvement in this. I know a lot of people have come out of the woodwork to be involved. I’ve heard a lot of people say a lot of things to be involved in the Johnny Depp show.”

Vasquez wasn’t about to let that go. She pressed the Aquaman star to follow through on her implication, asking:

“So you’re accusing Mr. Knight of committing perjury?”

Amber responded:

“I’m not accusing anyone, I just don’t recognize that man. He wasn’t there, he doesn’t know what happened behind closed doors.”

Vasquez also asked about Kate Moss — arguing Amber was fine with spreading a rumor in court that he had pushed her down the stairs because she thought there’d be no rebuttal from the supermodel:

“When you told this jury you punched Mr. Depp because you thought of Mr. Depp pushing Kate Moss down the stairs, you didn’t expect Miss Moss to testify that never happened?”

Amber responded:

“Incorrect, I knew how many people will come out of the woodwork to support Johnny.”

Uh, is that implying Kate Moss is lying to support Johnny Depp?? Hmm.

On the rumor, Amber swore it was something she’d heard for years, apparently since before she started dating Johnny? She testified:

“Everybody who was around in the 90s and early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that’s what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that. I did not expect her to show up or not expect her to show up, it did not matter, it did not change what I thought on the stairs when I thought he was going to kill my sister.”

The attorney also went after the TMZ angle. Former employee Morgan Tremaine had testified that they got the video of Johnny trashing his kitchen from a source they knew to be the copyright holder — in other words, the person who took the video… in other words, AMBER. He also said the video they got had been edited, leaving out the part where she picks up the camera, where, as Vasquez describes, she is “smirking.” The lawyer said she “edited out portions” that made her look bad. Amber denied this, saying:

“You’re very wrong about that… If I wanted to leak information, I could have done it in a more effective way.”

The ex-TMZ producer also said the outlet was given the heads up to send photographers to the courthouse — specifically to get pics of a bruise on the right side of Amber’s face.

The outlet somehow knew where the bruise was before seeing her. It was the only time she was out where it could be seen — on James Corden and everywhere else, her makeup magic completely covered it up. She had her publicist with her. The implication was clear, but Vasquez spelled it out:

“When you told this jury under oath that you had no idea the paparazzi would be outside the courthouse on May 27, 2016, you didn’t expect a TMZ employee to show up and testify that TMZ had been alerted that you would be at the courthouse and knew exactly which side of your face to take a picture of, did you?”

That was too far for Amber. She struck out:

“I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That’s his power. That’s why I wrote the op-ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon — how many people will come out in support of him and will fall to his power. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men.”

OK, time out: Camille Vasquez just scored a major point here. Did you catch it?

One of the big points of contention in this lawsuit has been that the Washington Post op-ed was clearly about Johnny. At one point Amber testified that it wasn’t. Yes, really. So she just gave up on that right away by admitting it was.

The legal strategy was clear here: Vasquez set up that either there are several people coming forward and lying for Johnny Depp, as Amber contends, or there’s one person lying. It’s masterfully done. But was it right? Watch the full cross and decide for yourself (below):

[Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube]