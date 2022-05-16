Amber Heard Says Abuse Op-Ed Was 'Not About Johnny'... WHAAAA???

Amber Heard‘s testimony on the first Monday back has been wild, but one quote stood out to us as, well, pretty far out there.

As even the most casual followers of the trial know, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed in which she went into great detail about the abuse she allegedly suffered at his hands. This entire trial has been about whether that abuse actually happened or was a lie — and therefore defamatory towards Johnny.

One thing no one has questioned is whether the op-ed was about the Pirates of the Caribbean star or not.

While she never used his name in the essay, it was pretty blatantly obvious who she was talking about. They had been together all that time, she had previously pretty publicly gotten a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he had hit her with a phone.

But surprisingly, on Monday Amber said the most shocking thing we didn’t expect to hear about that essay:

“It’s not about Johnny. The only one who thought it was about Johnny is Johnny.”

WTF?! What is she talking about?!

She immediately clarified the jaw-dropping line, continuing:

“It’s about me. It’s about what happened to me after Johnny. It’s about what happened to me after I escaped my marriage. It’s about me and my life and what I endured once I moved on and got a TRO and moved on with my life. It was about what happened to me after. The only one who made it about him, ironically, was Johnny.”

OK, even now understanding what she means to say, that’s still total B.S. Sorry, but it is.

We don’t think she actually believes she can get anyone on the jury hung up on a technicality, but even by that logic it’s not a very good one. We mean, “it’s not about him hitting me, it’s about me getting hit by him“??

As for Johnny being the only one who made it about him, this isn’t a Streisand effect we’re talking about here, where no one was sure and then suddenly he filed a lawsuit and the press said “OH SHE MEANT JOHNNY DEPP!”

No, the minute that op-ed went live a hundred pieces of coverage started being written and every one was framed with some variation of “Amber Heard Describes Johnny Depp’s Abuse”. To say any differently is trying to rewrite history.

Is this trial only going to get more insane now that Amber is being cross-examined by Johnny’s lawyers? Stay tuned…

