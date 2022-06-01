Amber Heard Releases Emotional Statement After Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case: 'I’m Heartbroken'

Amber Heard is opening up about the verdict in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The jury announced their decision on the case on Wednesday, siding in favor of the actor. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages for claims Amber made in a 2018 op-ed. But she also earned a small victory of $2 million in compensatory damages for defamatory comments made by Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman. Still, it was a major loss for the actress — and she knows it.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the decision was reached, the Aquaman star opened up about her reaction to the conclusion of the case, sharing candidly:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Slamming the public’s reception of her claims throughout the nasty legal battle, she continued:

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Take a look at her full update (below).

Verdict aside — whoever you may believe in the case, this further complicates efforts to bring abuse claims to light.

[Image via Fox 5 Washington DC/Law&Crime Network/YouTube]