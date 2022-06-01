Mama June Lost Custody Of Honey Boo Boo To Her 22-Year-Old Daughter Pumpkin! Wow!

A decision has finally been made in Honey Boo Boo’s custody case… and it’s a shocker!

In a surprising court ruling obtained by The Sun on Wednesday, a Georgia court has officially awarded sole custody of the 16-year-old reality star, whose real name is Alana Thompson, to her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird. She’s only 22 years old, and the court decided she’s a more fit mom than Mama June Thompson?! Wow.

According to the outlet, the final order was issued in April. In the court docs, the judge noted that Pumpkin has had temporary guardianship of her sister since April 29, 2019 — when she was just 19! Believing this to be the best long-term situation for Alana, the court continued:

“It is in the best interest of the child that the plaintiff is awarded sole custody.”

Wow!

The judge also ordered Mama June to pay $800 in monthly child support to Pumpkin beginning on May 1. She is required to continue paying this fee on the 1st of every month until her daughter turns 18. This legal decision now gives Lauryn the right to make day-to-day care decisions for Alana. She also has sole decision-making authority for major life choices.

Going forward, Pumpkin will have the discretion to allow “visitation between the defendant [June] and the minor [Alana].” It will certainly be interesting to see if this custody change affects the mother-daughter duo’s relationship. Hopefully, things will only begin to improve for the whole family. Last month, the troubled mother told ET that her relationship with the reality star “is going good” as their attempts to reconnect were captured for Mama June: Road to Redemption. That’s promising!

Innerestingly, while this new court order may be a shock to some fans, this legal change was actually agreed upon by both parties, according to the ruling. So Mama June must know in her heart this is what’s best for Honey Boo Boo.

Of course, while things are looking up for the 42-year-old after her secret wedding to hubby Justin Stroud earlier this month, this custody battle comes after June struggled with drugs a few years ago. She and ex Geno Doak were arrested and charged for possession of crack cocaine in March 2019. Geno was sentenced to 16 months in prison, but June managed to avoid a prison sentence and was instead ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Lauryn was given temporary guardianship of Alana in August 2019, with permission from Alana’s father Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

We hope this change gives Alana the stability she’s been wanting since this legal matter began! It’ll also be a full house for the Efird family as Lauryn just gave birth to twins with her husband Josh! They join her other children Ella, 4, and Bentley, 10 months. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

