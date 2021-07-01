Amber Heard Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate!

Surprise!! Amber Heard is a new mom!

The actress made the shocking announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday, where she also shared the first photo of her child: baby girl Oonagh Paige Heard! Wow. What an incredible reveal!!

According to the 35-year-old, the newborn was welcomed on April 8, with a Page Six source spilling the little one was born via surrogate after being told she would not be able to carry her own. Read Amber’s full IG caption (below):

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

As Heard mentioned, she decided to embark on this journey four years ago, meaning a year after her contentious split from Johnny Depp. We can’t exactly say we saw this coming. But it sounds like the star couldn’t be happier to be a new mom.

The Page Six insider continued to explain:

“Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life… The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth,” the source continued. “There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues.”

The outlet also reported Oonagh Paige is named after Amber’s own mom Paige, who tragically passed away last May. It’s bittersweet, but the baby girl will surely bring some brightness into the A-lister’s life!

