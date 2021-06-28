Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Power-Packed BET Awards Performance!

Doing things — and making major life announcements — in her own way!

Cardi B delivered again on Sunday night, not only with a powerful BET Awards performance at the Microsoft Theater in El Lay, but also with a major personal announcement: she’s pregnant with her second child!

The whole night made for a major moment!

The 28-year-old Bodak Yellow star showed off her growing baby bump when taking the stage, and ALSO when posting a beautiful Instagram announcement for any non-viewers that she’s EXPECTING another baby with husband Offset!

For one, the BET Awards thankfully returned to its regular live format following last year’s coronavirus pandemic-induced virtual ceremonies that took over so many ceremonies. Talk about a welcome move back to normal life! But more importantly, it was Cardi’s night to shine. WAP won the Video of the Year award during Sunday night’s show, too. Truly an all-around evening to remember!

Ch-ch-check out Cardi’s lovely announcement (below):

Beautiful!!!

As the star allowed fans some time to digest that HUGE news, the Bronx native lit up the stage wearing a crystal-studded, custom one-piece by Dolce & Gabbana that strategically featured a mesh window to highlight her stomach.

Performing with Migos, she rapped along to their song Type S**t and brought the audience to their feet! Ch-ch-check out her sexy, amazing look (below):

ALWAYS bringing the heat! Loving it!!

As far as the details go, Cardi kept things tight, deciding not to share how far along she is, whether she knows the sex of the baby, etc., etc. Obviously, we’ll figure out those things in time. And soon a new little one will grace the world and join now-2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

We can’t wait!! So happy for the expecting mother!

And we aren’t the only ones who are PUMPED, either!

Social media went crazy after Cardi officially dropped her Instagram reveal. Here are just a few of the fun and feel-good fan reactions from Sunday night (below):

“Yasssss sis. So happy for youuu!” “Now THIS is art Congratulations. Y’all building a team” “CONGRATULATIONS!!! And THANK YOU for sharing that special moment with us!” “Cardi is really glowing, I’m so happy for her” “All this time Cardi B has been working over hard to produce a well-rounded project and been trying to hid her pregnancy for the perfect moment to tell us. This ERA is going to be more wild than I expected… I’m so ready for what’s next ! She’s literally getting her flowers. WOW.” “Today is an incredible day. We have had a performance by Cardi B, she has announced that she is pregnant and WAP has won ‘Video of the year’ at the Bet Awards. ICONIC”

Iconic AF!

Plenty of celebs and A-listers, including Selena Gomez (below) got into the act and congratulated Cardi, too:

Selena Gomez congratulating Cardi B on her 2nd pregnancy: “Another angel ???????? LOVE YOU MOMMA!” pic.twitter.com/NYVO7x4wA3 — Cardi B Updates ???? (@BardiGangUpdate) June 28, 2021

So great!!!

What do U think of the big pregnancy reveal, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on this super-happy development and share your good wishes down in the comments (below)!

