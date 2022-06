We’ve always loved Amber Rose. She keeps it real and has a great personality! Both of those traits are front and center in her new song GYHO / Gotcha.

Surprised she didn’t release music before. This makes so much sense!

She’s rapping things like “I’m a rich ass ho babymomma” and a :good dick sucker”, while imploring us all to get our ho on.

It’s all so fun!!!

Check it out above!

