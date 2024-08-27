Got A Tip?

12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Winner Grace VanderWaal Resurfaces As An Adult -- With Ominous Words For Her Younger Self

America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal has resurfaced with an eerie message!

If you watched season 11 of AGT back in 2016, you probably remember then-12-year-old Grace winning the whole thing. She’s quietly been making music since then. And earlier this month she crossed paths with popular New York TikTok star David Carmi, who regularly approaches people who look confident. And a now 20-year-old Grace happened to be one of those people!

After bumping into the TikToker, she said:

“Oh my god, you’re the TikTok guy! I see you all the time … I’m, like, nervous. My name is Grace VanderWaal.”

David quickly recognized her from the reality competition show, before asking her some deep questions. He asked the young adult what her biggest struggle is, and she revealed:

“I honestly felt like it helped me as a person because it threw me into scrutiny and just kind of forced me to sink or swim.”

And when it comes to being more confident, she added:

“Just accept who you are and don’t try to be anyone. Ew, that’s so corny. But it’s true.”

Wise words!

And finally, David asked Grace what her advice to her younger self would be, and she ominously responded:

“Don’t trust everyone.”

Whoa!! What does that mean?! Did she have a bad experience with some music producers or other people in the business after AGT?! You can watch the full TikTok video (below):

@confidenceheist

Going against your fears, is what builds confidence #confidenceheist #inspiring????withconfidence #davidcarmi #nyc #gracevanderwaal #gracevanderwaaledit #gracevanderwaalfan #confidence #overcomefear #confident

♬ original sound – David Carmi

Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 27, 2024 08:23am PDT

