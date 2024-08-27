Travis Kelce's Dad Says He Got Banned From Twitter For Life! WHAT DID HE DO?!

Ed Kelce has been permanently benched from this game.

On Facebook over the weekend, Travis Kelce‘s dad took aim at Elon Musk, saying he’d been banned for life from X (Twitter)! Why?? That part isn’t totally clear. The claim came in a post Saturday in which Ed shared a Newsmax article claiming Houthi arms dealers had been selling weapons on the social media platform. In the post, he said:

“Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I’m banned for life and they won’t say why, just a generic ‘Terms Of Service’ violation.”

On Sunday, after media started picking up on the story he’d been banned, he made another post to clarify the arms dealer thing was just to make a point.

Related: Everyone Who Was At Taylor Swift & Travis’ Rhode Island House Party!

The NFL father said he only shared this article because he was annoyed that he got banned when alleged illegal activity was still taking place there:

“Let me try and clear something up here. I’m rarely on Facebook or Instagram. I get Google alerts in my email about articles mentioning the boys and remotely post them to Facebook for friends and family to see. I posted the thing about arms dealers active on X because frankly, I was pissed at Elon’s trolls.”

Ed says he just wanted to “highlight the hypocrisy of these social media turds” by showing how easily they ban regular, harmless people. He went on to say he was rarely on the app at all when he took the alleged ban, so he assumes he “was hacked”:

“I rarely wrote anything on X; I just followed sports reporters. It’s handy during games to hear what those guys have to say, particularly at stadiums where you don’ have commentators the way you do watching on TV. I was active on X/Twitter from September to February, reading others’ posts. Apparently the X Twits believe I posted something contrary to their rules in May or June 2023. Never happened. I’m guessing I was hacked, as the platform isn’t all that secure. My comments when I started this conversation were merely to highlight the hypocrisy of these social media turds.”

See the full statement (below):

Wow! If this really happened, how unfair!

Then again, Musk’s free speech push hasn’t exactly attempted to be “fair” at all. We don’t know anything about Houthi arms dealers, but just try typing the word “cisgender” in response to someone sharing a Nazi talking point or the N-word to see what we mean.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Hidden Pearls/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]