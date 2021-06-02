Listen To This: On The Radio!

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan‘s Our Song is gonna be one of those hits that’s a slow build and steady grower on Top 40 radio! The old-fashioned way!

This is such a brilliant pop song!

And easily one of the best choruses of the year! When it comes on…. woosh! Feels so good!

And, unlike the enjoyable new BTS music, this has substance!

