Arcadia Earth: A New Multi-Sensory Experience In Las Vegas! So Cool!! | Perez Hilton And Family

An exclusive first look at the just-opened Arcadia Earth in Las Vegas! Located right on The Strip, this offers something different for tourists and locals. A little bit of everything! Instagrammable moments for photos. Education. Inspiration! They’re trying to do good and raise awareness about climate change – and they’re also making sure you have a good time. The kids and Perez sure did! Always great to have something new in Vegas that is family-friendly! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

And CLICK HERE to check out our CBD gummies. They’re vegan! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com