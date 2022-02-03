Arcadia Earth: A New Multi-Sensory Experience In Las Vegas! So Cool!! | Perez Hilton And Family

An exclusive first look at the just-opened Arcadia Earth in Las Vegas! Located right on The Strip, this offers something different for tourists and locals. A little bit of everything! Instagrammable moments for photos. Education. Inspiration! They’re trying to do good and raise awareness about climate change – and they’re also making sure you have a good time. The kids and Perez sure did! Always great to have something new in Vegas that is family-friendly! Watch!
Enjoy! SHARE!
CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!
And CLICK HERE to check out our CBD gummies. They’re vegan! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com
Related Posts
Feb 03, 2022 11:45am PDT
-
Categories