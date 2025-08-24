You Have GOT To See The Dramatic Transformation Of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher! Whoa!

Got A Tip?

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Christopher has been on an incredible weight loss journey for several years now.

The 27-year-old son of Arnold and Maria Shriver (pictured above, left in 2017) was just shown with a much, much slimmer figure as part of an Instagram photo carousel shared by his sis Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Saturday. And to say there’s been a massive change would be, well, a massive understatement.

First, let’s go back a bit. To that aforementioned 2017 shot!

Here it is, in full (below), with Christopher second from left alongside family members on the ESPYs red carpet that summer:

This is back at the 2017 ESPYs… / (c) MEGA/WENN

And here (below) is Christopher now!

This snap was taken by Katherine and posted as part of a vacation feature photo sesh she dumped on IG over the weekend:

…And this is from this summer! Amazing! / (c) Katherine Schwarzenegger / Instagram

Stunning!!!

Ch-ch-check out the full carousel (below):

BTW, Christopher has come forward in recent months about his major transformation. Back in May, while speaking at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in El Lay, he admitted that his weight loss journey has taken more than five years in length and been a “big process.”

Adding that it was “not an overnight thing,” he admitted that he still doesn’t see himself at his ‘after’ destination even if other people think he’s achieved his goals:

“It took a lot of trial and error, and even still to this day … when you’re saying, oh, before and after photos … I don’t feel like I’m an after yet. I don’t feel like I’m at the point.”

Maybe not. But he sure looks great!

Thoughts, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 24, 2025

