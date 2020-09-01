Former Bachelor Nick Viall Relives ‘Really Uncomfortable’ Moment Corinne Olympios Went Topless During Group Date!

Nick Viall‘s time on The Bachelor went swimmingly… well, except for one little issue in a swimming pool!

The 39-year-old former reality TV star and prodigious podcaster is opening up about one of the only bad memories he’s taken from his time on the hit show about finding love. His choice may surprise you, too: it’s when contestant Corinne Olympios took her bikini off during an early-season group date! But wait… who doesn’t love boobs?!

It wasn’t exactly Corinne’s chest that was the issue for Nick during that infamous mid-date meltdown, though! And now, thanks to the moment getting relived on Monday night’s TV special The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Nick is getting queried about his reaction in real-time!

The one-time leading man spoke to ET host Lauren Zima this week about that infamous moment during his 2017 season on the show, recalling his own discomfort with the whole setting (below):

“It was really uncomfortable. It sucked. I mean, I’m all sex positive and all that stuff, but …you’re in a tough spot, right? I was literally 10 feet from the rest of the women, they were watching. And I also recognize that Corinne was taking a risk. Whether I agreed with it or not, I didn’t want her to feel stupid or vulnerable or judged. So, you’re really stuck between a rock and a hard place, so to speak. It wasn’t my favorite moment.”

A rock and a hard place, eh, Nick? What was that about getting hard again?! Ha! JK!

Seriously though, it’s interesting to hear his take on one of Corinne’s most out-of-control moments because Olympios herself has matured over time to the point of showing thoughtful recent reflection about her time on the show. Maybe everybody is now thinking better of their crazy reality TV antics!

As Bachelor fans know, the 28-year-old eventually cleaned up her act (well…) enough to make it to the show’s final four, going so far as getting her own hometown date down in Miami before being eliminated.

Interestingly, that’s actually a point of pride today for Nick, who told Zima about how comfortable he is now with his decision to give Corinne a deeper chance after the topless incident:

“I’m proud, in a weird way, I took someone like Corinne far. I don’t think in other seasons some of those women would have gone as far because I think sometimes, especially The Bachelor, feels like you’re being judged. You play it safe, so to speak. I’ve never played it safe and I think that made for a really good season. I actually had pretty good memories [from the show]. It was a positive season overall and I guess I’m flattered to be in the greatest-of-all-time lineup.”

OK then!

Regardless, last night’s The Greatest Seasons — Ever! episode reaffirmed one thing about the present-day Corinne: she’s “so happy” right now with her amazing boyfriend Vincent Fratantoni, who she confirmed on the show she’s been with for nearly one full year.

Guess things ended up OK for her, even after her little topless group date snafu! Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do y’all remember from that infamous group date, and the topless pool moment?? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

