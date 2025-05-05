Bad Bunny Is A Whole Damn Vibe The 2025 Met Gala!

Bad Bunny never fails to serve a look!
The hawt Latin superstar has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in New York in a monochromatic Prada look paired with a straw hat and luxurious tote bag. See (below):
Bad Bunny at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XIRHNTYb0y
— Variety (@Variety) May 5, 2025
Bad Bunny is on his way #MetGala pic.twitter.com/N2EEAlOVwX
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
Talk about Superfine! Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, NEVER fails to look fantastic on a red carpet — and this year is now different! The slicked hair! The sunglasses! The pop of color with his tie! It’s all a vibe!
Thoughts, Perezcious readers??
[Image via MEGA/WENN]
