Bad Bunny Is A Whole Damn Vibe The 2025 Met Gala!

Bad Bunny never fails to serve a look!

The hawt Latin superstar has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in New York in a monochromatic Prada look paired with a straw hat and luxurious tote bag. See (below):

Related: Sydney Sweeney Sparkles In Black — Bringing Classic Hollywood Style To The 2025 Met Gala!

Talk about Superfine! Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, NEVER fails to look fantastic on a red carpet — and this year is now different! The slicked hair! The sunglasses! The pop of color with his tie! It’s all a vibe!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]