Star Seeker

Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney Sparkles In Black -- Bringing Classic Hollywood Style To The 2025 Met Gala!

Sydney Sweeney met gala red carpet 2025

Sydney Sweeney isn’t just the moment. She’s everything.

For this year’s Met Gala, the Anyone But You star did her best impression of the cosmos, looking like a night sky full of twinkling stars in her black beaded gown. The short fringe on the shoulders and back — leading to a gold brooch above the keyhole chest — shimmers especially as she walks. See what we mean in this video of Sydney leaving the Carlyle Hotel on the way to the big event (below):

Wow! That’s a Miu Miu gown btw.

Flawless like a black diamond…

Photos: Sydney Spotted Hanging With MGK & Patrick Schwarzenegger In Vegas

The fit harkens back to a vintage Kim Novak look which cinephile Sydney posted on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day as a little tease for followers. But the end result is given an even more timeless glamour by the Euphoria star styling her hair in a perfectly slicked bun… save for a couple curls that wouldn’t look out of place on Myrna Loy, especially paired with the winged eye she’s rocking!

It probably goes without saying Sydney walked the carpet alone. Even before her big breakup she made her fashion statements like this solo.

What do YOU think of Sydney’s look??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 14:56pm PDT

