Bella Hadid Just Gave Us The Most Epic Nude Runway Moment EVER!

Leave it to Bella Hadid to completely blow everyone away — in a SPRAY PAINTED dress?!

Yes!! On Friday, the model walked out on the Coperni runway at Paris Fashion Week, stripped down to only a thong and a pair of heels before designers went to work painting a dress onto her body. Literally! Yes, literally!!

The hard-at-work designers used paint sprayers loaded with a special kind of liquid fabric to create a truly one-of-a-kind dress right on Bella’s nude form. She delicately held her arms above her head while the white garment began to take shape right before shocked onlookers’ eyes.

After the fabric began to mold to her body, another designer walked up and appeared to peel the sleeves off her shoulders and let them fall down her arms in an off-the-shoulder neckline. The skirt was also cut to create a sexy thigh-high split. All from a liquid that came out of a paint sprayer! Incredible!

Hadid then walked down the runway, looking as gorgeous as ever in the almost-glowing gown, and posed for the cameras. The celeb-filled audience was stunned as to what they just saw — and we can’t say we blame them!

On Instagram, i-D posted the video of the amazing feat, captioning it:

“@coperni just sprayed a liquid fabric dress onto @bellahadid

To close the show, a live one of a kind dress was created using spray on fabric, which Bella then wore down the runway.”

Ch-ch-check out the mind-blowing video (below):

Wow!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

