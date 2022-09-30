Lisa Rinna Reveals What Kathy Hilton Said About RHOBH Co-Stars During Aspen Meltdown!

Lisa Rinna is keeping it real!

The longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is revealing what co-star Kathy Hilton said about her cast mates during a particularly brutal meltdown up in Aspen. And it ain’t good!!

During Wednesday’s brand new episode of RHOBH on Bravo, Rinna claimed Kathy shaded “all” of her co-stars in Aspen — and delivered some pretty hefty insults in the process!

Lisa was at a pop-up event for Erika Jayne‘s brand Pretty Mess Hair alongside some cast mates when the topic of Hilton’s allegedly shady comments came up. Recalling how Hilton lit into Erika, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, and Sheree Zampino, Lisa claimed Kathy’s outburst laid out “how she really feels about certain things and people and blood in this group.”

Dorit asked whether Kathy spoke about anyone besides Hilton’s own “blood” — sister Kyle Richards. And while Lisa wouldn’t tell the group everything in person, Harry Hamlin‘s wife did lay it all out in a confessional:

“Kathy spoke about all of these women. Some she lumped together. Crystal, Sutton, ‘pieces of s**t,’ ‘f**king should be fired,’ ‘like, why are they even here?'”

Whoa!

Lisa also alleged Kathy said Dorit was “a stupid, useless idiot,” and added:

“[From Kathy] It’s a barrage of ‘I can’t f**king can’t believe that I have to be around you f**king peons! I don’t like them. Why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots. I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way, I have big deals over at NBC, everyone is protecting me and I will f**king ruin Kyle.'”

Holy s**t! Not a good look at all!!

Later in the episode, Kyle managed to sit down with Kathy for a much needed one-on-one. During the conversation, Kathy apologized to Kyle and tried to explain what happened as part of the meltdown at the Aspen house:

“Overtired, angry, stupid, … two glasses of wine, altitude. I’m so sorry.”

It seemed like Kyle and Kathy were working it out in time. They even hugged each other and had some emotional moments together. But then Lisa came over and asked Kathy to try to unpack more of the outburst.

For one, Kathy explained a friend of hers was dying of terminal cancer, and she felt awful about that.

Hilton began to cry, and through tears, she tried to explain more of her stress to Lisa:

“It’s very upsetting to me. So, I’m sorry. And I don’t behave this way. And people that have known me for 30 years, I don’t have problems with people.”

To her credit, Rinna listened through the whole spiel. But she also didn’t give Kathy a lot of leeway. The 59-year-old former soap opera star replied:

“I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did and let’s talk about some of the names you called people. We’ll go there if you want to.”

Damn…

Lisa then asked Kathy what she remembered about the events at the Aspen house. Hilton admitted she couldn’t remember some key details, including a time when she allegedly locked herself in a bedroom. Shocked, Lisa said:

“Do you remember us at the house? … You were having a psychotic break of some kind. Like, it was really out of control.”

Kathy acknowledged that she “didn’t handle” it very well, and wasn’t “proud” of the whole situation. She also apologized again.

Lisa still wanted to know what was really going on. She pressed further, asking Kathy:

“I just wanna know where that hatred comes from. You gotta figure that out. You got to figure out why you have a black heart. What is it?”

That seemed to set Kathy off once more. Angered at the insinuation that there is some kind of evil in her heart, Hilton stormed off from the couch and left the conversation:

“I’m not going to have any more discussion with you. I am so done.”

In a confessional, Kyle then did her best to sum up the situation:

“I can see that Kathy is trying to keep her cool because she knows she has to apologize, but I feel like Rinna is pushing it.”

TBH, that’s kind of where we’re all at right now with this.

It’s not an easy situation…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

