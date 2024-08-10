Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Ben Affleck Is Getting Through Jennifer Lopez Divorce Drama: 'He Thrives When He's Busy' Jennifer Lopez’s Inner Circle HATES Ben Affleck -- And Calls Him WHAT Behind His Back?! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Friend Says Bennifer 2.0 Was Just A Super Expensive 'Exercise In Closure'! Whitney Port Puts ‘Weird’ Jennifer Lopez On Blast -- Says She Saw Her ‘Set Up Paparazzi Shot’ In Hamptons Amid Ben Affleck Divorce! Jennifer Lopez Source Gives NEW Reason For Ben Affleck Split -- And THIS Move Marked The End! All The Latest Deets! What's Taking Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez So Long? Divorce Lawyer Explains Delay! Serena Williams Pulls The Diva Card! Simone Biles Is Bullying? Jennifer Lopez Pushes Ben Affleck Away! And MORE! | Perez Hilton 'Moving On'! Jennifer Lopez 'Hasn't Seen' Ben Affleck In 'Weeks'! TV Host SLAMS 'Rude' Ben Affleck As Her Worst Interview Guest Ever! Jennifer Garner & Hugh Jackman Greenlit THOSE Divorce Jokes In Deadpool & Wolverine! Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' & 'Humiliated' -- Ben Affleck Only Hesitating On Divorce To Spare Her, Says Insider Britney Spears Betrayed By Her Sons - Again! Cardi B Pregnant In A FIGHTING Mood! Ben Affleck’s Midlife Crisis! And MORE! | Perez Hilton

Ben Affleck

How Ben Affleck Is Getting Through Jennifer Lopez Divorce Drama: 'He Thrives When He's Busy'

Ben Affleck Seen Making Up For His Cheatin' Ways, LOLz!

Ben Affleck is really going through it. But just like his estranged wife, he’s doing a good job moving forward with — believe it or not — a big smile on his face!

The Batman v Superman star is infamous for his seemingly permanent scowl, but that’s not what we’ve been seeing lately. As he’s spotted about town working, he’s actually looking… happy! Take a look!

See? So what’s up?

Related: Ben Only Hesitating On Divorce To Spare ‘Humiliated’ J.Lo, Says Insider

A source told People it’s just about keeping busy, especially with the things he loves — making movies and hanging with his kids! The insider said:

“Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop. The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too.”

Aww! The insider acknowledged it isn’t just a happy time for the guy:

“It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Obviously a divorce is going to be tough on anyone, even if it did give you two decades’ worth of closure. But he’s getting by. And with a little help from his friends by the sound of it.

We’ve heard he’s leaning on longtime BFF Matt Damon in this trying time. Makes sense with the work schedule, too, since they decided to work together again. From The Last Duel to Air to their next one, a thriller called Animal.

Hey, getting quality time with family, doing what you love, and working with your best friend? Who could ask for a better cushion when crashing after a breakup, right?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 09, 2024 18:45pm PDT

Share This