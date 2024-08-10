How Ben Affleck Is Getting Through Jennifer Lopez Divorce Drama: 'He Thrives When He's Busy'

Ben Affleck is really going through it. But just like his estranged wife, he’s doing a good job moving forward with — believe it or not — a big smile on his face!

The Batman v Superman star is infamous for his seemingly permanent scowl, but that’s not what we’ve been seeing lately. As he’s spotted about town working, he’s actually looking… happy! Take a look!

Ben Affleck looks happy arriving at his offices in LA – as Jennifer Lopez divorce drama drags on https://t.co/4VGnaqjPfY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 9, 2024

See? So what’s up?

A source told People it’s just about keeping busy, especially with the things he loves — making movies and hanging with his kids! The insider said:

“Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop. The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too.”

Aww! The insider acknowledged it isn’t just a happy time for the guy:

“It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Obviously a divorce is going to be tough on anyone, even if it did give you two decades’ worth of closure. But he’s getting by. And with a little help from his friends by the sound of it.

We’ve heard he’s leaning on longtime BFF Matt Damon in this trying time. Makes sense with the work schedule, too, since they decided to work together again. From The Last Duel to Air to their next one, a thriller called Animal.

Hey, getting quality time with family, doing what you love, and working with your best friend? Who could ask for a better cushion when crashing after a breakup, right?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]