Ben Affleck Looks 10 Years Younger In New Vid With BFF Matt Damon — WATCH!

Ben Affleck is showing off a COMPLETELY different look!

Maybe it’s because we’re not seeing him and GF Ana de Armas strolling hand in hand as much lately, but the father of three’s new clean-cut appearance and toned physique was a total shock!

The 48-year-old teamed up with Good Will Hunting co-star and IRL bestie Matt Damon for a giveaway hosted by Omaze which benefits the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org that gives fans a chance to be flown out to Los Angeles for lunch with the celebs!

After the two playfully argued for some time about who would be picking up the tab and being more engaging so people would try their chance at winning, they shared that anyone could enter the contest, even those who were less familiar with the “interweb,” as Damon put it. Affleck inquired if the father of three had an Instagram account, which he confirmed:

“I have a private account.”

The Justice League star also has a “fake” IG profile, he noted:

“Finsta. That’s what the kids call it.”

Guess we’ll have to find those profiles! LOLz!