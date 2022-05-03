Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Met Gala

Billie Eilish Gives Big Bridgerton Vibes In Gucci At The Met Gala!

Billie Eilish Met Gala red carpet 2022

Yes, Billie Eilish! Yes!!

This is giving us major Bridgerton vibes. And the more we think about it, can we petition to get her on the show? We think she’d fit right in!

Related: Billie Eilish Isn’t Here For Fashion Criticism 

Ch-ch-check out her Gucci number for the Met Gala (below):

 

[Image via Instagram/Avalon/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 02, 2022 17:19pm PDT

Share This